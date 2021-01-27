Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 blew away our expectations over New Year’s Eve — and now we have the official aftermovie to feast our eyes and ears on!

This special NYE edition of the iconic festival featured 28 performances across four immaculate stages, synched up across all 27 time zones — and delivered dance music fans with an unprecedented experience.

The official Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 aftermovie features a unique, 11-song tracklist, treating fans to a gorgeous soundtrack from David Guetta & MORTEN, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Meduza, Netsky and Ytram.

Showcasing Tomorrowland’s brand new digital entertainment venue NAOZ, the 12-minute aftermovie captures the moments leading up to 2021 and the celebration that unfolded. The divine stages of NAOZ light up as they would in real life, creating an authentic, tangible feel as we await the return of music festivals.

Until we dance together again, we can count on Tomorrowland to keep us united.

Watch below — and listen to live performances from the night here!

Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 | Official Aftermovie