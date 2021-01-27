Major cities — including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston and Dallas — are working to bring at-home COVID-19 tests to vending machines as soon as this month.

According to the New York Post, health company Wellness 4 Humanity is stocking these vending machines with COVID-19 testing kits for $139 each. That price includes a prepaid FedEx shipping label, with results in 48 hours.

The machines will dispense “Emergency Use Authorized rapid antigen and reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) saliva tests” — which are said to have a 99% accuracy rate.

Wellness 4 Humanity co-founder and CEO Lian Nguyen Pham says:

These vending machines are a significant milestone in helping to provide Americans with easier access to fast, highly accurate COVID-19 testing. We’ve seen similar vending machines placed in highly populated, highly trafficked areas of Hong Kong and the United Kingdom to help contain the spread of the virus and, given the surge in cases the U.S. is currently experiencing, we hope to roll out our vending machines as soon as possible.

Source: New York Post