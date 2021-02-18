New York arenas are opening up for live events starting next week.

Under loosened restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is allowing arenas and stadiums across the state to reopen at 10% capacity. Although there are currently no concerts scheduled at approved venues Madison Square Garden in Manhattan and Barclays Center in Brooklyn, sporting events are on deck.

Starting February 23, arenas will host approximately 2,000 fans seated in socially distanced pods. Attendees will be required to wear face masks at all times, except while eating or drinking in their designated area. Food, beverages, and other transactions will be made 100% cashless for health/safety reasons.

Staff members and attendees will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to any given event, regardless if they’ve been vaccinated or not. In addition, each individual will undergo a temperature check and must be under 100.4 °F.

Cuomo previously stated, “The truth is, we cannot stay closed until everyone is vaccinated. The economic, psychological, emotional cost would be incredible.”

It’s unlikely concerts will be able to operate under the 10% rule without the venue, promoters and artists taking a major hit.

Source: Billboard | Photo via Rukes.com