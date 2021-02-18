Vindata are legends in the dance music scene, even if some fans who got into the culture in the past couple years might not have heard of them. (Seriously, they’ve worked with Anderson .Paak, Mija, Ellie Goulding, A-Trak, Jack Ü, and more.) After 2016, they only released a handful of tracks — not quite a hiatus but a slow down to be sure.

Now, they’re preparing to release an anticipated debut album, …With Opened Eyes, in June on Monstercat.

Giving fans a taste of the forthcoming project, they’ve unveiled the first two singles, “Good 4 Me” and “Union,” both launching into the high-octane video game Rocket League this month. The two-track offering is a testament to Vindata’s distinct sonic palette, marrying raw hip-hop beats with soulful electronic grooves rooted in their gospel upbringing.

Check out the tracks below!

Photo via Jennica Mae Photo