CamelPhat just announced their new label coming Summer 2021.

The British duo consisting of Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala formed back in 2004 and have since become one of the biggest names in tech house. Best known for their massive 2017 hit “Cola,” CamelPhat continue to set the bar while churning out expert level melodic bangers.

Considering CamelPhat have already established themselves as leading tastemakers in dance music, a record label is the instinctive next step. From the creative minds that brought us “Breathe” and “Panic Room” comes a new wave of music from future artists.

So far, no word on the a label name or if they’ll exclusively offer house and techno — but CamelPhat are taking submissions now. Producers are encouraged to send demos via SoundCloud links only, here.

We can’t wait to hear what’s in store!

CamelPhat’s Announcement