In 2020, Adventure Club announced their forthcoming album and released a plethora of singles via Ultra Music. Bringing along talents such as Yuna, Sara Diamond, Cammie Robinson, Dia Frampton, and Squired, leaving fans anxiously awaiting the LP’s full release. Making it their first full studio album since 2016, Adventure Club continues to move along with their 5th single “Anywhere,” with ARMNHMR and HALIENE.

Fans have been waiting for this track for what seems like forever, with excitement only growing after ARMNHMR played it out during Insomniac’s Nocturnal Rave-A-Thon last April.

HALIENE has been a part of some of EDM’s biggest hits, frequently teaming up with Seven Lions, Excision, Armin van Buuren, Bear Grillz, Andrew Rayel, and more. And so, her contribution to this track definitely makes it what it is, alongside the stunning production from both Adventure Club and ARMNHMR.

“We’ve been anxiously waiting to release ‘Anywhere.’ It’s our idea of the perfect collaboration between artists we admire. ARMNHMR really helped drive this track home paired alongside HALIENE’’s ethereal vocals. We think this will be an instant classic for old fans and new fans alike. To be listened on loud, surrounded (virtually) by people you love.” – Adventure Club

“‘Anywhere’ is a mega collaboration that we are very excited for as it’s been a long time coming during a time where everyone needs a little more love and a little more compassion for each other.” – ARMNHMR

