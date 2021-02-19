Defqon.1 Primal Energy has been postponed until 2022.

While the news doesn’t come as a shock, organizers are giving fans a much needed update as festival season draws closer. The Q-dance hardstyle festival set for the last weekend of June 2021 has moved to that of June 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Defqon.1 Primal Energy shares:

We understand that this isn’t the news you were hoping for, and we share your disappointment. When we postponed Defqon.1 Primal Energy last year, we had hoped for a more positive update at the beginning of 2021. For the past six months, we have done everything within our power to avoid this outcome, but it simply proved to be an impossible endeavor. Nevertheless, we are confident that the long-awaited gathering of our tribe will take place next year.

Ticketholders are encouraged to keep their Defqon.1 Festival 2022 spot, but Q-dance loyalty vouchers and refunds are also available. More info here.

Defqon.1 promises to come back “bigger, bolder and more powerful than ever” for Primal Energy next year. Read the full statement below.

Defqon.1 Primal Energy 2022

Photo by Q-Dance