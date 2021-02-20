Dance music hotspot Ibiza will reportedly begin to reopen bars and restaurants next month.

The Balearic government recently announced its de-escalation plan, which goes into effect March 2nd. For bars, restaurants and clubs forced to close their doors due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this could be the light at the end of the tunnel.

At the beginning of March, island businesses in Ibiza, Formentera, Menorca and Mallorca will have the opportunity welcome guests into open terraces and outdoor spaces. The major criticism here being the majority of bars and restaurants do not have these open areas.

If all goes well without significant spikes in cases, indoor spaces with CO2 meters will reportedly be allowed to reopen starting March 16th.

With tourism being one of Spain’s most vital industries, the pressure is on to reopen. However, the Balearic Islands as a whole are still considered high risk for coronavirus.

Read the original report here.

H/T: DJ Mag, Source: The Olive Press | Photo via Hï Ibiza