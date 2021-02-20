Dada Life had a relatively quiet 2020; although, they’re certainly not the only ones who put off releasing in a year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, the venerable Swedish duo put out just one track in 2020, the rave ready “This Time (Never Be Alone Again).” Now, Olle and Stefan are kicking off 2021 with another throwback rave banger “Rumble Slow” and the announcement of their own record label, Crash & Smile.

“Rumble Slow” is a track made for playing at the highest possible volume on massive speakers. The droning synth rhythm and massive kick drums hearken back to a time before big room became mainstream. If you’re a 2010-2012 rave kid, this one should be right in your wheelhouse. After the massive drop, we get the obligatory piano breakdown and another high-paced buildup into the second drop. “Rumble Slow” is mainstage bliss. Here’s what the boys had to say about what to expect from Crash & Smile records in partnership with Revealed.

“We’re super excited to start a new chapter in Dada Land with the Crash & Smile label. It’s a natural step since we’ve felt something is missing in the music space. We felt there must be more people than just us that want to crash with a smile on their face! Big melodies and high energy are the essence of what makes us feel happy! We’ve been working a lot with Hardwell and Revealed, so to be able to do this label with them feels amazing! We can focus on finding great music, like our new release ‘Rumble Slow’, and being creative!”

Check out the latest from Dada Life, “Rumble Slow” out now on Crash & Smile/Revealed.