Thousands of doctors all over the world faced the unfortunate reality in 2020 after they received their official certifications and spent their first months as a physician battling a global epidemic. The stress could have broken anyone, but Dr Kishan Bodalia in the UK started DJing from his kitchen in his scrubs to cheer himself up, and in turn has amassed a following of over 15,000 people.

“It was really physically and emotionally challenging, we had to learn at such a quick rate. We didn’t know anything about the virus then and it was just really scary,” he said. “I wanted to do whatever I could just to give myself a release, and so those who are closest to me would have something to look forward to. My mission at the beginning was just to make those around me feel good.”

Bodalia has received support from some unlikely people, including Example, Jonas Blue and BBC Radio 1’s Mistajam and Danny Howard, as well as health secretary, Matt Hancock, who sent him a video message thanking him for the “brilliant initiative.”

He actually won a global DJ competition run by Tomorrowland during his third year of medical school, which cemented his love of dance music.

“[…] music has always been the thing that gets me through the darkest times. I find that my mind stays at its healthiest when I keep busy and I do the things I love. And right now the one thing I can do is music.”

via Guardian | Photograph: @bodaliadj