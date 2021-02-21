Insomniac reveals what appears to be a new music festival coming soon to Florida.

Promo for the unnamed event details a UFO sighting and looming alien abduction, keeping the tone playful and mysterious as Insomniac readies for its latest festival installment. Still, no info on prospective dates or location — though rumors of an East Coast Beyond Wonderland are swirling, even though the alien theme is closer to their Countdown festival.

“Prepare to be abducted,” an email blast reads, followed by “Lineup incoming!!” The anticipation continues with with a just-posted “breaking news” alert:

ALIEN LIFE FORMS APPEAR TO BE TARGETING THE SUNSHINE STATE?! LOCAL AUTHORITIES ADVISE TO COVER HOMES IN REFLECTIVE TIN FOIL & BRACE FOR A SHOCKINGLY STACKED LINEUP!

This news comes as Ultra Music Festival in Miami recently and officially canceled for 2021. Whatever Insomniac has planned could be in direct competition with the flagship event, depending on time and location. The company also has ownership stake in Club Space and its promo group Link Miami Rebels.

Watch below and check out the online flyer here.

Unidentified Insomniac Festival Targets Florida

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Insomniac Events (@insomniaceast)

Photo by Doug Van Sant for Insomniac Events