EDC Las Vegas and Beyond Wonderland are moving forward with their scheduled dates.

As of now, EDC Las Vegas is set for May 21 – 23, 2021 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Meanwhile, SoCal festival Beyond Wonderland is planned for June 25 & 26, 2021 at the NOS Events Center. These dates are subject to change, but organizers are continuing to plan for the best-case scenario.

Insomniac leader Pasquale Rotella gives an update below:

There continues to be new developments & we’re in constant communication with local officials. If things change, however, we have backup dates in place & I’ll let you know soon.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 is sold out, but you can join the waitlist here.

Beyond Wonderland limited presale is also sold out, but you can join the waitlist here.

EDC Las Vegas Update

Photo by Marc Van der Aa for Insomniac Events