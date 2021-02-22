To say the dance music world is in shock following Daft Punk‘s split would be putting it lightly. Many hearts are broken, but there’s also a grateful tone moving forward as artists and fans look back on the music and memories.

This morning, the iconic duo put out a farewell video titled “Epilogue” bringing their immaculate run from 1993 – 2021 to a bittersweet end. See the video here, which shows the robotic identities of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo ultimately parting ways with a dramatic explosion.

Read: Daft Punk Has Broken Up

Today, Porter Robinson, GRiZ, Disclosure, The Glitch Mob, Tokimonsta, Moore Kismet and countless others are weighing in on the unexpected breakup. Many of the producers we know and love today wouldn’t be where they are without the trailblazing path Daft Punk has taken. As they go their separate ways, one thing that will remain intact is the inspirational hold they have on so many artists and fans around the world.

Read the reacts below and share your favorite Daft Punk memories in the comments.

EDM Reacts to Daft Punk’s Split

thinking about how every stage of my life would have gone so differently if it weren’t for Daft Punk — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) February 22, 2021

😭😭😭😭 so Greatful for all the music and the memories I’ve had around it. Thank you for the memories ✨✨✨✨✨ — GRiZ (@Griz) February 22, 2021

Remixing Daft Punk was a surreal highlight of our music journey Needless to say, they had a profound influence on us and the entire electronic music community Thank you, robots 🥲https://t.co/vFV4qL5DjQ https://t.co/QCMd1Uuryw — The Glitch Mob (@theglitchmob) February 22, 2021

I’m honestly kinda disappointed, but I’m genuinely glad that the Daft Punk fellas are moving on to better things in their lives. I don’t think anybody in this community can thank them enough for everything they’ve done for it. 🥺 — Moore Kismet 🦄 (@MooreKismetBass) February 22, 2021

😭 i hope daft punk is playing us all and makes an epic come back. — T᷈O᷈K᷈iM᷈O᷈N᷈S᷈T᷈A᷈ (@TOKiMONSTA) February 22, 2021

One More Time… 😢 — BTSM (@OfficialBTSM) February 22, 2021

Goodbye Daft Punk 👋🏻

Thank you for making history — Code: Pandorum (@CodePandorum) February 22, 2021

leave it to the french to go out with style https://t.co/3BkRjhRfU5 — jake the human (@killthenoise) February 22, 2021

I would not have any sort of career without daft punk. please give us the last album 😩 — Whethan (@whethanmusic) February 22, 2021

Daft Punk were the true innovators of dance music. Sad to see them go, but so grateful we were all able to witness their journey — PEEKABOO (@peekaboobeats) February 22, 2021

Daft Punk retires as Bobby Shmurda is freed the circle of life. — HEROBUST (@Herobust) February 22, 2021

✨❤️✨❤️✨DAFT PUNK FOREVER THANK U FOR CHANGING OUR LIVES ❤️✨❤️✨ — CYCLOPS RECORDINGS STAN ACCOUNT (@Subtronics) February 22, 2021

honestly daft punk did everything 100% flawlessly from start to finish, yes i’m sad, but i understand and i respect their decision to finish the story. forever immortalized by a discography of perfection — CYCLOPS RECORDINGS STAN ACCOUNT (@Subtronics) February 22, 2021

man daft punk ending on a high is really such an artistic feat… not many artists can say they only released incredible songs and ended the project with those things under their belt — TISOKI (@tisoki) February 22, 2021

Around the world by Daft Punk was one of the 1st songs that got me into dance music 😭 — BONNIE X CLYDE (@BONNIEXCLYDE) February 22, 2021

Not Daft Punk man. What? I’m just going to pretend this isn’t happening. — 4B (@DJ4B) February 22, 2021

Au revoir, Daft Punk. — MΞRCΞR (@Mercer_Music) February 22, 2021

🎶 ONE MORE TIME 🎶 Thank you for everything Daft Punk — BLUNTS & BLONDES (@bluntsnblondes) February 22, 2021

Daft Punk was the biggest electronic music influence on me, all i ever wanted was to be at Alive 2007 lol. even paid tribute to them on my intro track to my 1993 EP. true legends https://t.co/ACDldZLLmJ pic.twitter.com/Yxc5FCNPQa — Manila Killa (@manilakilla) February 22, 2021

I have Daft Punk vinyl framed in my house… their limited edition ornaments are on our Xmas tree every year… I’m wrecked 😭 pic.twitter.com/lDREgrXTA2 — Dani Deahl (@danideahl) February 22, 2021

After 28 years the legendary duo Daft Punk is officially separating. This is a sad considering how much they have contributed to foundation of electronic music. Nearly every artist has been influenced by them in some way. Can't believe we won't see them live again "one more time" — Brownies & Lemonade🍫🍋 (@TeamBandL) February 22, 2021