Audiophiles, put your hands up — Spotify HiFi is coming.

Taking on competitors like Tidal and Amazon Music, go-to music streaming service Spotify will soon offer a lossless streaming tier. With Spotify HiFi, listeners will get the best possible result as their digital music library plays out exactly the way their favorite artists intended.

Spotify shares via press release:

Spotify HiFi will deliver music in CD-quality, lossless audio format to your device and Spotify Connect-enabled speakers, which means fans will be able to experience more depth and clarity while enjoying their favorite tracks.

New promo for Spotify HiFi features singer/songwriter Billie Eilish and record producer Finneas as they explain why HiFi (high-fidelity audio) is so important. Producers everywhere will agree, this option is a necessary evolution in streaming.

Spotify HiFi will begin rolling out later this year to Premium subscribers in select markets. Stay tuned.

Stream On: The power of HiFi – Billie Eilish & Finneas

Source: Spotify | Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Image