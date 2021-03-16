Elon Musk is capitalizing on the NFT craze by selling his original track dedicated to NFTs as an NFT.

The Tesla / SpaceX CEO billionaire just dropped an EDM track about NFTs and within 24 hours it’s worth over $1.1 million. This news comes as he’s recently declared himself the “Technoking of Tesla,” which the world has yet to fully grasp.

The “NFT” production doesn’t exactly reinvent the wheel in terms of dance music, but it fits the modern tech house trend with a clean, bubbly beat and proper rave synths. Lyrics match the track’s intention: NFT / For your vanity / Computers never sleep / It’s verified / It’s guaranteed. The track’s appeal, however, is not as much about its musicality as it is about Elon Musk releasing an NFT.

Musk previously dipped into dance music with his solo original “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe,” which we’d argue has more personality and authenticity. It’s obvious he has an affinity for dance music, so we’re interested to see how this passion manifests.

The NFT is available on sale via Valuables here, with the highest bid currently sitting at $1,121,000.

Elon Musk’s NFT Track

I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT pic.twitter.com/B4EZLlesPx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2021

Source: Uproxx