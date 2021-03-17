Following earlier rumors, Tomorrowland has officially announced that it will be going on this year, with new dates of August 27-29 and September 3-5.

“The regular festival weekends (July) will probably arrive too soon this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Tomorrowland shared. “Therefore, for 2021 only, Tomorrowland will move to August 27, 28 and 29 and September 3, 4 and 5.”

Though it’s only a difference of a month, at the rate that nations are vaccinating their citizens, four or five weeks could make all the difference in allowing greater numbers into the venue to have a good time and return to our regularly scheduled festival season.

Typically, Tomorrowland would begin announcing its artist lineup around January, but this year has been anything but typical. However, given that Tomorrowland has announced the festival is prepared to go forward this year, we can only believe that there has been a lot still going on behind the scenes and we could get a lineup soon.

“We want to stay positive and hopeful towards an unforgettable end of summer of 2021, but realize that there is also a chance the 16th edition of Tomorrowland could take place in 2022,” the festival writes on its website. “We expect to come back to you in May with a detailed update. For now, we will keep working hard to realize the most beautiful & safest festival.”

Photo (c)tomorrowland