Nero surprised us all earlier this week with a fresh remix of Daft Punk’s “Emotion,” dedicated to the group that broke up earlier this year. Now, they’re back again with another live edit of Tame Impala’s “Disciples.”

“Here’s an Edit we were playing in our shows, circa 2016. Slightly reworked in 2021,” they said on Twitter.

This is the second surprise drop on Audius in the past week, but we’re in for more. A not-so-subtle “(2/5)” on the tweet indicated that there’s still at least three more to come and with Daft Punk and Tame Impala already under their belt, we can’t wait to hear what else they pull out of their bag of tricks. Will they be live show edits? New remixes? Demo originals never released? The sky’s the limit.

Check out their edit of “Disciples” below!