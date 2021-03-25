Calvin Harris is readying for his first-ever NFT drop and the hype is real.

In partnership with longtime friend and creative partner Emil Nava, the Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum selling artist prepares to unleash five new pieces of music with accompanying nature-themed visuals.

Leading up to the NFT drop, Harris has uploaded a teaser of “TECHNOFISH,” featuring previously unheard original music and five vibrant displays of underwater artwork.

Working with decarbonization advisor Aerial, a portion of proceeds from the “TECHNOFISH” NFT sale will go toward “high-quality, forest conservation projects verified by American Carbon Registry and to emerging technologies such as Charm Industrial that capture carbon from biomass waste and permanently store it underground.”

NFTs have emerged as a new way of combining art, music, and technology to offer collectors exclusive, digital rarities — and often times, make a difference in the process. We expect more and more artists to continue pushing the concept forward.

The Calvin Harris x Emil Nava TECHNOFISH collection goes up for sale March 29th via Nifty Gateway here.

Calvin Harris – TECHNOFISH

Photo: Mike Davies