Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) just announced plans for an IRL event later this year.

The 25th edition of ADE is set to take place at Amsterdam’s iconic Felix Meritis from October 13 – 17. In addition, ADE extends an open invitation to take part in the road to ADE 2021 with an online community platform.

Various venues and organizers have been announced as part of the conference: Audio Obscura, Awakenings, Concertgebouw, DGTL, Dockyard, Elrow, Into the Woods, Loveland, Melkweg, Panama, Paradiso and Verknipt.

Plus, an opening concert by Weval x Metropole Orkest, Avalon Emerson and Speedy J presents STOOR live for Paradiso — and more to be announced.

ADE shares on its website:

It is now more important than ever to continue ADE’s primary mission in gathering the global music industry, so we’re calling on music professionals to join us on a focused path towards the reopening of our scene as we form the new blueprint for live events together. Starting in April 2021, anyone interested can sign up for the first online sessions and join the conversation!

Get more information and pre-register for tickets here.