Are you ready to rave?

A new study from Festicket, a platform for discovering and booking festival trips, surveyed 140,000 UK festivalgoers to find out if they’re ready to get back to it after lockdown. The answer is, overwhelmingly, yes.

According to the survey, 90% of festivalgoers are confident about attending a live event this year and 79% feel comfortable attending a live event as soon as this summer. In addition, 82% of fans said that they are planning to attend two or more festivals or live events this year.

Zack Sabban, CEO at Festicket and Event Genius gives some insight on the results:

Coupling customer opinion with ongoing event partner conversations puts us in a strong position to help the industry bounce back successfully. It’s important that the industry works within all government guidance available but more specifically, listening to your fans is essential and delivering events in the way they now demand is critical for success.

Keep in mind, this survey pertains to UK festivalgoers and events. However, we can imagine these numbers in the US to be, potentially, just as high.

See the Roadmap Out of Lockdown Survey results here.

Photo via Creamfields