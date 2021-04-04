Ganja White Night are returning with their 9th studio album, Dark Wobble, appropriately coming out on 4/20 later this month, and they’re kicking it off with “Trinity” and an accompanying incredible music video.

The album somewhat follows up on their 2016 album, Mr. Wobble, and explores an “ever evolving story of light and dark forces.”

GWN are known for their stunning visuals as much as for the music that comes along with it, and “Trinity” does not let down in the slightest on either front. Check it out below and stay tuned for the new album in just a little over two weeks!