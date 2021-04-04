The trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy just dropped and has everyone talking.

The film’s first look has all the things we expected — a proper Tune Squad reunion with Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, LeBron James, and the gang — as well as all the things we never asked for.

Nods to Batman, King Kong, Mad Max, Game of Thrones, and oddly enough, A Clockwork Orange run rampant in the new Warner Brothers universe. But we’re not here to talk about any of that.

RL Grime’s iconic 2014 trap anthem “Scylla” energizes the trailer, with cuts of the classic “Space Jam Theme Song” sprinkled throughout. If all the Looney Tunes antics didn’t us hype enough to check out Space Jam’s 2021 revival, at least the soundtrack did.

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16.

Watch here!

Space Jam: A New Legacy

H/T EDM.com | Photo courtesy of Warner Brothers