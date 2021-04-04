Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, will reopen to patrons this April.

The announcement comes just in time to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the venue’s founding in 1941.

Reopening with a capacity of 2,500, as determined by the state of Colorado, the open-air venue will be able to host just over 25% of its usual capacity of 9,000.

The first act set to take to its stage on April 23rd and 24th is jam band Lotus. EDM will return to the venue in May with five dates by ZHU May 3rd through 10th.

Red Rocks shares:

Red Rocks Amphitheatre will open, with State approval, at a capacity of 2,500 people! You should see announcements soon

We’re so excited about the imminent return of live music to #RedRocksCO, and look forward to welcoming you back for a fantastic 80th anniversary summer

For more information, tickets and event calendar visit the Red Rocks website.

Photo via Rukes.com