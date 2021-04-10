Don Diablo’s Destination Hexagonia NFT concert hit the blockchain market on Friday, selling for a jaw-dropping $1.2 million in just four minutes.

The hour-long performance film breaks records as the world’s first full-length concert NFT. In addition, the transaction smashes SuperRare‘s record for any single item NFT sale.

Diablo describes Destination Hexagonia, a project he embarked on last year, as “a next level sci-fi animated live concert experience.”

For $1,259,280 (600.0 ETH), the purchaser of the NFT receives a hand-crafted box containing a physical hard drive with the only existing copy of the virtual concert experience.

The project follows up Don Diablo’s debut Genesis NFT drop which sold last month for $200,000.

You might be wondering what one of the world’s most-beloved DJ/producers is doing with all that money. Much of the proceeds from the sale of Destination Hexagonia will be directed to Diablo’s HEXAGON Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting the needs of artists in the NFT space.

Other electronic artists, such as 3LAU have recently shattered records through NFT sales. Plenty more are sure to come, with NFTs becoming a popular way for electronic artists to tease new music or accompany forthcoming albums.

Watch as Don Diablo explains his Destination Hexagonia concept below.

Don Diablo: Destination Hexagonia

Photo via Rukes.com