Coffee run is making a comeback and REZZ is down for the ride!

Just days ago, the producer spilled all the details on her and deadmau5′s long-awaited collaboration together, “Hypnocurrency” — and a NFT drop to go with it. She revealed the single releases everywhere via mau5trap on April 23.

Not too long before that, REZZ tweeted out, “Gonna do a coffee run w/ mau5 — I’ll never forget the Dillon Francis n skrillex one lol.”

Over the years, deadmau5 has uploaded a series of coffee runs with Eric Prydz, Zedd, Pharrell, Tommy Lee, Rob Ford, and more. Most recently, Getter and Shroud joined in on the action in 2018.

The hype for the forthcoming Rezzmau5 collab is real and a coffee run is icing on the cake — or more like whipped cream on the iced latte.

Gonna do a coffee run w/ mau5 I’ll never forget the Dillon Francis n skrillex one lol — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) April 16, 2021

Photo via Tessa Paisan