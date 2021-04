In celebration of Welcome Reality‘s 10th anniversary, Nero have been unleashing a series of edits on Audius, taking us back decades to the likes of Frankie Goes To Hollywood as well as Tame Impala and Daft Punk. This time, they remix “Mama” from the legendary band Genesis.

The band’s ’70s aesthetic meshes beautifully with Nero’s futuristic synth style and the result is nothing short of spectacular — no surprise there.

Check it out below and be on the lookout for one last edit coming soon!