Four years after the infamous disaster that was Fyre Festival took place, a class-action lawsuit might finally get attendees their money back.

Ticketholders who suffered through Fyre Festival will reportedly be reimbursed $7,220 each, under a new proposed settlement in federal bankruptcy court.

If approved, the $2 million settlement would offer partial to full refunds for 277 regretful attendees who spent anywhere between $1,000 and $12,000 on tickets for the greatest party that never happened.

MORE: Ja Rule Mints Fyre Festival Oil Painting As NFT, Sells For $122,000

Back in April 2017, Fyre Festival was set to take place with a star-studded guest list to rival its lineup in the exotic destination location of Exumas. Poor planning and execution, inclement weather — and perhaps most disappointing, the cheese sandwiches — made for a devastating cocktail at Fyre Festival.

The event’s founder, Billy McFarland is still in prison after being sentenced to six years on federal fraud charges related to the festival. Co-organizer Ja Rule was cleared of any wrongdoing.

A hearing for final approval on the proposed settlement is scheduled for May 13th.

Source: The Verge