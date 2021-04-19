PIXELYNX seeks to bridge the gap between digital collectibles, gaming and virtual worlds.

For their new venture, musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman have joined forces with music industry visionaries Ben Turner, Dean Wilson and Inder Phull.

As the lines between gaming, music, fashion, art and technology become more blurred, PIXELYNX will serve as a “portal into the metaverse,” centered around a “direct-to-avatar” ecosystem. The goals is to work toward a more autonomous and decentralized entertainment space, uniting brands and creators with fans around the world through digital collectibles, gaming partnerships, and beyond.

Hawtin shares:

As we step over the threshold into extended reality, the future is truly upon us. PIXELYNX is here to support a positive and creative acceleration into this new space, collaborating with artists to empower their creativity in this new medium and with brands to develop unique digital assets that have meaning and value.

Zimmerman adds:

What PIXELYNX is offering goes beyond a ‘let’s dip our toes into the metaverse’ situation. The virtual world is continuously expanding and changing which is really exciting and we are growing with it, especially into new sectors like music and fashion. Gaming, virtual worlds and interactive experiences offer limitless possibilities which we are able to carve new pathways forward in.

Stay tuned for more on the exciting startup here.

Photo via Rukes.com