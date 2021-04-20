Seventeen years in any job is a long time, especially by today’s standards. But Annie Mac has helped to define the sound of BBC Radio 1 since 2004 and this year she’s stepping aside.

In a lengthy post to social media, she explained the impact the role has had on her over the years. “I’m still in awe of the magic of music radio,” she wrote. “Of the responsibility of handling these songs that are so powerful they can stop you in your tracks and make your emotions soar. I have never not walked out of the studio feeling lighter and happier than when I walked in.”

Clara Amfo will take over for Mac after her final show on July 30.

“I am beyond honoured and ready to start this exciting new chapter on Radio 1,” Amfo wrote on Instagram. “I’m such a fan of this show, the artists that it has championed and to be receiving the baton from [Annie Mac] who I love and respect makes it extra special for me.”

US DJ Diplo, host of Diplo & Friends, is also leaving in September after 10 years. Read Annie’s full statement below.