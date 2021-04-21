Diplo & Friends has been running concurrently on BBC Radio 1 since 2011 and over the last 10 years has hosted a number of prestigious names as well as up and comers. Sadly, the program will end as Diplo leaves BBCR1 this September.

The announcement was made in the wee hours of yesterday morning (US time), though it was also briefly mentioned, almost as an afterthought, in BBC’s news of Annie Mac’s departure, announced yesterday as well.

With two such iconic figures leaving the station this year, BBC Radio 1 is in for a shake up. But given their pedigree and legacy, we’re sure to see some exciting new programs and host take their places.