Three years after the esteemed DJ/producer’s passing, Tomorrowland is honoring Avicii on One World Radio. Today’s broadcast is “…devoted in loving memory of the Swedish legend, looking back on all the beautiful musical contributions he gifted to the world.”

Fans can expect Avicii content all day long, with over 60 of his greatest hits and iconic festival anthems. Plus, live clips from his performances at Tomorrowland, heartfelt messages from fans around the world, a talk with Avicii’s father Klas Bergling and more.

Collaborators and fellow DJs Dimitri Vegas, Nicky Romero, Laidback Luke, Kygo and Aloe Blacc are weighing in with their favorite Avicii memories. In addition, Nicky Romero and Laidback Luke have prepared a special hour-long show of Avicii originals to honor their friend.

Celebrate Avicii all day long with Tomorrowland’s One World Radio! Listen live!

Photo via Rukes.com