Getter released his last EP, NAPALM, back in 2020 but there’s already more on the way. In a post on Twitter last week, he thanked fans for the birthday love — he was born April 13 — but also promised “some crazy EP(s) on the way.”

He doubled down in a tweet yesterday, saying the first one is going to be his “sickest shit,” and confirming at least one more with “the ep after might be too much tho…”

Back in November, just a month after he released NAPALM, he had already expressed that his next EP is going to “blow NAPALM out of the water” so we definitely can’t wait to hear what he has in store.

Stay tuned for any official announcements of release dates, tracks, and titles as they come!

thanks for the bday love

some crazy EP(s) on the way

i promise — GETTER #BLM (@GetterOfficial) April 14, 2021

this new ep is my sickest shit

the ep after might be too much tho… — GETTER #BLM (@GetterOfficial) April 18, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com