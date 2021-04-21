The Rezzmau5 collaboration we’ve all been waiting for releases this Friday on mau5trap — but if you just can’t wait for the track’s full arrival, previews are available as part of the REZZ x deadmau5 joint NFT drop.

The “Hypnocurrency” NFT series is currently available to purchase via MakersPlace and the track will hit all streaming platforms in just two days. Each of the three cryptoart pieces contain 19 seconds of audio from the highly-anticipated collab.

As we can hear from the preview, “Hypnocurrency” is super charged with a fusion of sounds signature of both REZZ and deadmau5. Fans will love hearing their distinct blend of styles play off each other, finding their own destined space in the mix.

Only hours remain on the “Hypnocurrency” NFT drop, which can be seen and heard here.

Pre-save “Hypnocurrency” here.