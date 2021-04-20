RÜFÜS DU SOL are gearing up for their biggest headlining run of shows to date — and they’ve just added another night of music!

After instantly selling out their first two shows at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, the trio have announced one more. The third and final RÜFÜS DU SOL performance takes place Sunday, November 14, following up gigs on Friday and Saturday night. Also featuring Flight Facilities and art installations by Do Lab.

Per a statement from RÜFÜS DU SOL’s record company, Warner Music Australia, they have “plenty of new music which fans can expect to hear soon.”

The group adds, “Excited to get back on stage and play some of this music we’ve been working on.”

RÜFÜS DU SOL’s most recent and critically acclaimed body of work, Solace, released in 2018. Their third album brought to life favorites including “Underwater,” “Treat You Better,” “No Place, “New Sky,” “Eyes” and more.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $29.50 plus fees — but don’t expect them to last long. See below.

Thank you Los Angeles – we’re blown away! We’ve seen the comments from those who couldn’t get tickets and are adding a THIRD & FINAL show on November 14th. Show is on sale Wednesday 14th April at 12:00PM PT. Ticket link below 🤯🏟️🏟️🏟️ https://t.co/ZMqkUZJxge pic.twitter.com/inb9l3BWff — RÜFÜS DU SOL (@RufusDuSol) April 13, 2021

H/T: Billboard