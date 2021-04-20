After announcing that EDC Las Vegas was preparing to move ahead in May just weeks ago, Pasquale Rotella has followed up to announce that the annual festival needs to move to October.

Rotella stated, “As we expected and were assured prior to announcing the festival for May, Nevada state officials announced they would lift social distancing requirements as of May 1, creating a path for EDC to happen with strict safety guidelines in place. We just had a meeting in Las Vegas this past Friday with police, fire, medical, and other agencies involved with EDC to plan out details surrounding the event.”

He continued, “However, today, Clark County (home of EDC & the Las Vegas Motor Speedway) passed a reopening plan that requires 60% of their residents to be vaccinated before restrictions over large scale gatherings such as EDC can be lifted. Unfortunately, the rate at which people get vaccinated before EDC is out of our control. It might happen in time, it might not. Either way, we can’t take that risk.”

The lineup was “fully booked” and was going to be announced tomorrow at 12pm PT, but that will now be delayed as well.

For those who are concerned about their tickets, Rotella states, “Your ticket will automatically be transferred to the new dates, or you may elect to receive a refund by clicking the link in my bio. If you have already transferred your ticket to 2022, your ticket will also be transferred to the new dates unless you choose to receive a refund.”

Photo via Graham John Bell for Insomniac Events