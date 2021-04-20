Illenium is giving his fans special treatment in 2021.

The producer just took to social media to announce his first destination event, Ember Shores, arriving December 3 – 5, 2021 in Cancun, Mexico.

The mini festival will take over Paradisus Resort in Cancun, treating fans to an all-inclusive experience and three exclusive Illenium sets. The three-day event follows the upcoming Summer 2021 release of Illenium’s highly-anticipated fourth album, Fallen Embers.

Illenium writes:

I’m beyond excited to announce Ember Shores – my first curated destination event. Featuring 3 unique sets from me and a hand-picked lineup at the all-inclusive Paradisus Resort December 3rd-5th in Cancun, Mexico. I’ve always wanted to create an event where Illenials from all over the world can gather as a community and be immersed in the music they love together. So stoked to see you all there.

Other details about the festival, including the full lineup are still under wraps. But as a tastemaker in the bass world, it’s safe to assume that Illenium will put together a FOMO-inducing lineup. Tickets are on sale April 22.

See the announcement and details here!

Illenium’s Ember Shores Festival

Photo via Rukes.com