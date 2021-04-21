As the warm weather approaches, festivals begin to kick back into gear, and your favorite artists begin to release what they have been working on during all of winter and before then. This week we saw new releases from the likes of Pendulum, Bob Moses, Kayzo and many other talented artists and producers. Sit back, relax or continue doing whatever you are doing and stream Your EDM | Week In Music below.

Release Spotlight

Pendulum release a new single titled ‘Come Alive.’ That last we heard of them was back in 2020 when they released ‘Driver / Nothing For Free.’

Kayzo and Sullivan King release their new explosive collaboration with Papa Roach titled ‘Domination’ the record stays true to their nature featuring explosive guitar riffs and dominating synth lines.

San Holo releases 2 new singles ‘black and white’ & ‘MY FAULT’ in anticipation for his forthcoming album bb u ok? The two new singles feature emotive undertones and vibrant elements.

Oliver Heldens side project HI-LO releases a new single ‘Saw of Olympus’ with Reinier Zonneveld.