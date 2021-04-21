GRiZ just announced Space Camp — a brand new experience meant to bring out your inner kid. It all goes down at Virginia’s iconic Hampton Coliseum over December 17th & 18th, 2021.

Topping the lineup are two unique sets from GRiZ, who fans will undoubtedly travel from near and far to experience live once again. Plus, a wave of in-demand and forward-thinking acts within the bass realm, CloZee, Liquid Stranger, LSDREAM, Lucii, Chee, Moore Kismet, Common Creation and Kumarion.

GRiZ shares of the Space Camp project:

As a kid I always wanted to go to space camp. Hang with other kids and share in that sense of adventure and imagination. So we’re throwing our own. A place to gather, explore and play. A place to be weird, to celebrate life, a place to be yourself, a place to escape earth. We’re ready for takeoff. Welcome to Space Camp.

GRiZ’s Hampton throwdown will become another jewel in a crown already adorned with signature triumphs including GRiZMAS in Detroit and iconic takeovers of Colorado’s Red Rocks and Chicago’s Navy Pier.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 11 AM ET here.

Space Camp 2021 Lineup