Facebook has announced a drop-in audio chat platform is in the works. “Live Audio Rooms” as it will be called, will compete directly with the increasingly-popular and notoriously exclusive Clubhouse app.

For those unfamiliar with Clubhouse or stuck on its waiting list, Clubhouse is an invite-based social media network that allows users to listen in on conversations on a wide variety of topics. The app was introduced in late 2020 and has exploded in popularity, recently climbing to a valuation of a whopping $4 billion. The app’s success can in part be attributed to the pandemic, but also the relaxed, off-camera environment that users can converse in and the sheer exclusivity of its invite-only model.

As it pertains to the electronic music world, the app has been used by the likes of deadmau5 and Flosstradamus to discuss cryptoart, music production and a range of other topics. The app is particularly good for learning and networking within the music industry, with rooms hosted by record label execs and artist managers galore.

While Clubhouse seems to have cornered the market on audio chat rooms for now, they do have a weakness. Currently, the app is only open to iPhone users, leaving millions of Android users behind. Clubhouse has said that software that can cater to both operating systems is in the works, but has not announced a rollout date.

Another area where the Facebook app has the potential to stand out is with more in-app services. Live Audio Rooms will be integrated with Spotify, allowing audio groups to stream music or podcasts directly into the audio room, listening together in real-time.

While Live Audio Rooms certainly has potential, it will take significant efforts to eclipse the industry-standard Clubhouse. But one thing is for sure, we are excited to see how this challenge to Clubhouse plays out.

Read more about Live Audio Rooms here.

