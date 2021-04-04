UPDATE: The collaboration is also with Krewella, which makes this even more incredible!!

❗️FACT CHECK: this tweet seems to be missing an @ https://t.co/ReTHA8r07C — Krewella (@Krewella) April 4, 2021

When it comes to bass artists who can put you in your feels, both SLANDER and ILLENIUM are near or at the top of the list. And though it’s taken them this long, a collaboration is on its way.

Yesterday afternoon, SLANDER dropped the news, simply stating, “We finished a song with ILLENIUM.”

We finished a song with @ILLENIUM RT if you want it — SLANDER (@SlanderOfficial) April 3, 2021

ILLENIUM confirmed the collaboration, with an exuberant, “LFGOOOOOO,” to which SLANDER replied, “This song is gonna make your feelings have feelings.”

This song is gonna make your feelings have feelings — SLANDER (@SlanderOfficial) April 3, 2021

We can’t wait to hear what this sounds like, and from the looks of it, it’s bound to be coming soon! Stay tuned!