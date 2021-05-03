The second edition of Second Sky is coming and Porter Robinson has curated an eclectic lineup of innovative acts to look forward to.

Presented by Goldenvoice, Second Sky marks Porter’s first in-person performance of a brand new live show featuring music from his critically-acclaimed new album, Nurture. The producer’s first full-length album in seven years features a new wave of pop-inspired anthems, “Musician,” “Look At The Sky,” “Mirror,” “Get Your Wish,” “Something Comforting” and more — and seeing them play out live for the first time ever will be a truly remarkable experience.

MORE: Porter Robinson Uploads ‘Nurture Live’ Set from Secret Sky 2021

Porter has been rolling out the Second Sky lineup for days — and, finally, his masterpiece is complete. The two-day festival will feature performances from Madeon, Jai Wolf, Toro Y Moi, Jon Hopkins, Jacob Collier, Wavedash, KNOWER and Jyocho. In an exciting yet expected Second Sky twist, all artists will perform on both days.

Porter’s visionary festival returns to the Bay Area on September 18 & 19 at Cesar E. Chavez Park in Berkeley, CA. Ticket pre-sale goes live this week on Wednesday, May 5.

More info and registration for Second Sky here.

