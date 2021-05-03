While we’re still hopeful for more original Skrillex music, and potentially a new album, sometime in the future, right now the producer seems focused on productions and features for other artists. The latest news comes from mega-star J Balvin, who quoted something soon with Skrillex on TikTok Live a few days ago.

The caption reads: “Several Months ago @jbalvin and @skrillex were Together in a Studio and a few days ago #JBalvin in a Live that he did on #TikTok confirmed that everything is Ready and that a Surprise is coming very soon.”

Of course, it’s important to remember that soon is an incredibly vague term that could mean anywhere from the next few days to just sometime this year. We’ve been waiting for new “soon” music from Skrillex for years now, so it’s safe to say his fans have learned to take the word with a grain of salt.

That being said, any J Balvin & Skrillex collaboration is sure to put up some hefty streaming numbers. Stay tuned to find out more.

Photo via Marilyn Hue