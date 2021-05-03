Pierce Fulton, the producer who brought us the amazing single “Kuaga” as well as many album, including his most recent last year, Keeping The Little Things, has passed away. His brother, Griff, made the announcement via Pierce’s Instagram today, saying that he died this past Thursday “following a tragic struggle with his mental health.”

“Pierce was so incredibly full of life, love & unimaginable creativity,” Griff wrote. “He was kind, caring, thoughtful, silly & sweet. The most magical person that we were all so blessed to know, hear & see. He was an expert at absolutely anything he set his mind to & had this incredible ability to retain knowledge unlike anyone I’ve ever known. The only word that truly can describe his abilities is genius. He could captivate a room of strangers in the blink of an eye with only one hope – to make everyone feel loved, comfortable & welcomed.

“He traveled the globe for the better part of a decade doing what he loved & cemented powerful friendships with so many wonderful people along the way, accomplishing more in his career in music than most could dream to accomplish in a lifetime. He loved you all so much & wanted to give you everything he had; and he had so much to give.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pierce Fulton (@piercefulton)

You can listen to his latest album below and revisit our interview with him ahead of his album, Life In Letters, here.

