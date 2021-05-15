Rezz reveals a her latest collaboration with singer and actress Dove Cameron is not only in the works, but dropping May 21st.

“Taste of You” will be available next Friday and both Rezz and Cameron have posted behind-the-scenes peaks of the forthcoming music video.

While at first glance, the collaboration may seem.. out there, Rezz shares a snippet that proves the duo might be onto something big. Rezz’s midtempo beats pair surprisingly well with Dove’s cutting-edge vocals. To be sure, we can expect a project that blends Rezz’s chart-topping production and Cameron’s pop influence.

The two recently caught up via Instagram live to discuss the project for their combined millions of fans and even share a preview of the track, which can be heard at 4:15 in the video below.