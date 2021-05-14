The fourth album from Illenium, Fallen Embers, is officially coming out on July 16.

Fallen Embers July 16th, 2021 🔥 — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) May 14, 2021

Illenium released his last album, ASCEND, in 2019, and spent most of 2020 and the beginning of this year in the studio finalizing the new album. So far, we’ve gotten five singles from the album — “Nightlight,” “Paper Thin,” “Hearts on Fire,” “First Time,” and “Sideways.”

His albums thus far have had 17, 13, and 12 tracks, in order from most recent to oldest, so there’s a good chance we haven’t even heard a third of the album yet. And by the time the album comes out in two months, we will probably have one final single.

Pre-orders/pre-saves for the album aren’t yet available but probably will be soon. You can hear all of these songs when Illenium performs three nights at Red Rocks in October. The show is sold out, so you’ll have to be on the look out for people selling tickets if you want to go.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo by Eddie Perlas / ESPN Images