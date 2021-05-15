Calvin Harris’ next song is a surefire summer hit!

EDM and pop collide on the master producer’s latest creation, with bright, happy synths and addictive vocal chops. He teases just enough in the post below to give fans a taste and keep them wanting more. At the end of the video, he confirms with a grin, “I’ve got a big banger!”

Most recently, Calvin Harris has dazzled us with his Love Regenerator alter ego. Throughout 2020, he dropped a handful of powerful house and techno-inspired tracks including “Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)” and “CP-1” followed by “The Power of Love II,” “Regenerate Love,” “Give Me Strength,” “Peace Love Happiness” and more.

Last year, Calvin Harris revealed:

I am now solely in the business, and have been for the last four years, of making music to make me feel good in the hope that it makes other people feel as good, or even just a little bit as good and improves their day.

His sound may be changing up again, but the infectious energy and passion for feel-good bangers can still be heard loud and clear. Listen to this “big summer energy buzz” via Calvin Harris below.

Calvin Harris – New Song Coming 2021

Photo: Mike Davies