Dim Mak’s latest clothing drop tugs at the heartstrings of 90’s kids everywhere.

The record label and lifestyle brand, led by the one and only Steve Aoki, reveals a fresh collaboration with The Powerpuff Girls.

The retro streetwear capsule creates nostalgia for the Cartoon Network. The capsule’s aesthetic uses bold graphics, retro designs and plenty of color, applied to a range of classic silhouettes.

Among the most iconic pieces of the collection are a range of tees and sweatshirts that depict Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup teaming up to take down their notorious nemesis, Mojo Jojo. Perhaps more importantly than the style the capsule offers, is then unifying message behind the collaboration.

Aoki shares in a statement:

“Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup fight for justice and defeat the bad guys all while being unapologetically themselves. Raised by women, my superheroes were my mother and my sisters. To value kindness, compassion, and lead with empathy but also stand and fight for the values integral to you was their code. They taught me that no matter what anyone says or does be whoever you want to be … by any means necessary!”

Photo via Dim Mak