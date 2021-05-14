Dillon Francis has released his new Very Important Music EP – a 5-track collection of VIP remixes of tracks spanning Dillon Francis’s career, featuring a fan-favorite ID of his 2015 hit “Coming Over” with Kygo, up through his 2020 single “Touch” with BabyJake. Also featured on Very Important Music EP are VIPs of his Spanish Pop radio hit “White Boi” feat. Lao Ra, “Be Somebody” feat. Evie Irie, and “Hello There” feat. Yung Pinch.

The IDGAFOS producer is no stranger to switching it up between genres, turning all of these fun party hits into dancefloor house heaters with a huge summer vibe. Sure enough as festival season begins to return, these are the kinds of songs we want to hear as the sun sets and the music peaks.

But then he switches it up at the final moment with a brilliant drum & bass VIP of “Coming Over” with Kygo — just wait, you’ll definitely be taken by surprise.

Check out the full EP below!

Photo via Shane McCauley