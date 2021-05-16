Sullivan King, canonically, has long been the artist who’s tied electronic music and rock/metal together, and he’s finally releasing a rock/metal album next month after years of fans asking.

Of course, there have been plenty of other artists who have collaborated with rock and metal musicians — Kayzo, PhaseOne, even Rezz has a song with Underoath — but with his throaty, intense vocals and on-stage guitar riffs, Sullivan King is no doubt the poster child for the fusion. And now, he’s going full tilt and dropping a whole album? Fuck yeah.

He dropped his debut album, Show Some Teeth, back in 2019 and incorporated a lot of rock/metal elements into his songs and mixes, but it was by and large still an “electronic” album for the EDM community. Next month, he’s going to drop a rock/metal album, not only for the EDM community, of course, and we’re beyond excited to hear what he has in store.

Stay tuned and check out the reveal below!

You guys have asked for years soooo.. DROPPING A ROCK/METAL ALBUM NEXT FUCKIN MONTH, Y’ALL READYYYYY??! pic.twitter.com/ELAzBSN7BW — Sully (@SullivanKing) May 14, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com