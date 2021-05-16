It’s time again for One World Radio’s Tomorrowland Top 1000!

For the 3rd year running, Tomorrowland will count down the greatest anthems in the festival’s history. From now until May 22, People of Tomorrow can vote for their top 3 favorite anthems.

Tune in for a complete rundown of the most iconic tracks and highlights of electronic music history from May 24 through June 4. The exclusive One World Radio event will feature 100 tracks per day, ending with a grand finale announcement featuring various unannounced special guests.

Vote now via the Tomorrowland website or with the Tomorrowland app.

Tomorrowland Top 1000 (Top 10) in 2020

1. Avicii – Levels

2. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Moguai – Mammoth

3. David Guetta ft. Sia – Titanium

4. Swedish House Mafia – One

5. Martin Garrix – Animals

6. Armin van Buuren ft. Trevor Guthrie – This Is What It Feels Like

7. Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash – Reload

8. Afrojack ft. Martin Garrix – Turn Up The Speakers

9. Swedish House Mafia – Don’t You Worry Child

10. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike ft. Martin Garrix – Tremor